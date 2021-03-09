Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,617.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $9,617.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,613,892 coins and its circulating supply is 10,225,609 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

