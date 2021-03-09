Constantine Milcos Sells 8,394 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Constantine Milcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital raised its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ORBCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

