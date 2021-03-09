Constellation Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

