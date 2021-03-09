Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,750.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,750.00 and last traded at C$1,733.67, with a volume of 18440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,673.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. CIBC cut their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

The company has a market cap of C$37.13 billion and a PE ratio of 83.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,638.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,575.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

