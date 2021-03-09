Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,575.49

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,575.49 and traded as high as C$1,687.35. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,673.96, with a volume of 20,569 shares traded.

CSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,754.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,638.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,575.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

