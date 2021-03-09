Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of MCF opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.70.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

