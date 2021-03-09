Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of MCF opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.70.
About Contango Oil & Gas
