Content Value Network Trading Up 27,802.5% This Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars.

