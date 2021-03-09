ContentBox Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $6.60 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.93 or 0.00481365 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

