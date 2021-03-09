Contentos (COS) Trading Up 59.6% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Contentos has a total market cap of $66.95 million and $49.10 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,712,085 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

