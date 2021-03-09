ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

WISH opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

