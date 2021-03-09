CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $107,257.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $107,257.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00028494 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.79 or 0.00199950 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009794 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

