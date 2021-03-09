Contrasting FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and Exor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 Exor 0 0 2 0 3.00

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.94%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Exor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Exor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.15 $246.00 million $3.20 6.20 Exor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Exor.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Exor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% Exor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Exor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products. It also provides vehicles for the mass-market under the Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brands, as well as the SRT performance vehicles; luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand; related service parts and accessories, as well as service contracts under the Mopar brand for the mass-market; and retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. In addition, the company operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Teksid and Comau brands; designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and manages professional football teams. Further, it designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment; trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses; and firefighting, defense, and other vehicles; and engines, axles, and transmissions solutions for vehicles, as well as engines for marine and power generation applications. Additionally, the company publishes The Economist newspaper; and offers magazines, and conference and electronic services. It operates in the Netherlands, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, the Czech Republic, India, China, Australia, and South Africa. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Exor N.V. is a subsidiary of Giovanni Agnelli B.V.

