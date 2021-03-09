Contrasting Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 2 5 5 0 2.25 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sprott is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $694.57 million 15.02 $394.76 million $1.46 30.14 Sprott $72.50 million 14.46 $10.20 million $0.04 1,025.00

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Hargreaves Lansdown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprott beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

