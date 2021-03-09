Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNVVY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Convatec Group has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

