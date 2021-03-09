CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 12.9% Higher

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.88. 752,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 554,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

