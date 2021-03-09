Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.42 million. Copa posted sales of $595.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of CPA opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

