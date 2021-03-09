Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Reduced by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Copa accounts for approximately 0.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

