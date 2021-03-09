Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97. Corbion has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $59.41.
About Corbion
