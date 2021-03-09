Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97. Corbion has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

