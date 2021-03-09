Corbion’s (CSNVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSNVY stock traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $55.93. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. Corbion has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

