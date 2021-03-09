Corbion’s (CSNVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CSNVY stock traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $55.93. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. Corbion has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97.
About Corbion
