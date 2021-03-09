Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08. 6,040,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,255,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

