CorePoint Lodging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 698 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 1,109,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 597,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $522.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.00.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

