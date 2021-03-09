CorionX (CORX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,552.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, CorionX has traded up 106.8% against the US dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $63,552.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00798862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040609 BTC.

CorionX Token Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,370,168 tokens. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

