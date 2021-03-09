CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.67. CorMedix shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,920 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.71.
CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.
