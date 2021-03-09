Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD):

2/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $83.00.

1/11/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,942. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand Inc alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.