Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Corning by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.46 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 187.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

