Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 6,370 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,582,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,810,773.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

CRVL stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. 41,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

