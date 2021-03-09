Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $50.81 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00790794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

