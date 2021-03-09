Cortex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.14 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $48.99 million and $8.14 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00784454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041101 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

