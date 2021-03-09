Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.06. 210,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 309,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

