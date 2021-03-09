Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.57

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 27286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The company has a market cap of $925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

