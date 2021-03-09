CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,713,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

CRVL traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $110.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.