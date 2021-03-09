Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $4.13 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $490.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $19.52 or 0.00036258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,924.76 or 1.00139634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,308,223 coins and its circulating supply is 211,523,620 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.