Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 369.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.42. 96,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

