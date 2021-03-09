Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $527.50

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 527.50 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.83), with a volume of 2193133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.88.

In other Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $10,184,665 in the last quarter.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

