Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.96. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.16.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.