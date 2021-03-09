Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 8.6%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.62 and last traded at $290.66. 1,607,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,235,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

