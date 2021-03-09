COVA (COVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,540.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $102,540.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.