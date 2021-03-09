Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Position Lifted by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the quarter. Covanta comprises about 9.4% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned 1.29% of Covanta worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,293. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

