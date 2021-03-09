COVER Protocol Price Reaches $527.61 on Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 46% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $7.47 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for $527.61 or 0.00977115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00506911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $282.02 or 0.00522281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00076685 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,983 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

