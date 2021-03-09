COVER Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $4.83 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and $4.83 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for about $505.33 or 0.00932377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00494251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00470154 BTC.

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,983 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

