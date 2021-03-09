Covesting Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $138,149.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

