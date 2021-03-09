Covestro (1COV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – Covestro was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Covestro was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Covestro was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Covestro was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR 1COV opened at €61.02 ($71.79) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.96. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €62.62 ($73.67). The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

