Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.26 ($72.07). 795,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €62.62 ($73.67). The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.63.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

