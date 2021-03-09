Cowen Begins Coverage on Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 3,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,854. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 over the last ninety days.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

