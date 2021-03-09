Cowen Begins Coverage on Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 3,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,854. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
