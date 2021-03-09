Cowen Boosts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $130.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of COLM opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

