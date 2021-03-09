Cowen Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $77.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

ORCL traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,649. The firm has a market cap of $210.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $71.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

