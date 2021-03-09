Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cowen comprises approximately 1.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.47% of Cowen worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

