Cowen Initiates Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE QS traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 264,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,511,674. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

