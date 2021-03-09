CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $536.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

