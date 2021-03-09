CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
CRAI traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $68.04. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
