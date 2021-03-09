CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $68.04. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.